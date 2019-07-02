Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Siegal purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,237,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,199.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

