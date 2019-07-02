Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.75 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 251,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.