Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $67,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,087. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,145 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

