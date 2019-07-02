Comparing IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) and Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

IBERIABANK pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank Of The Ozarks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. IBERIABANK pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBERIABANK has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IBERIABANK and Bank Of The Ozarks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBERIABANK 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank Of The Ozarks 0 0 3 1 3.25

IBERIABANK presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Bank Of The Ozarks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Of The Ozarks is more favorable than IBERIABANK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IBERIABANK and Bank Of The Ozarks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBERIABANK 28.29% 10.34% 1.31% Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBERIABANK and Bank Of The Ozarks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBERIABANK $1.37 billion 3.01 $370.25 million $6.69 11.37 Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBERIABANK has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of The Ozarks.

Summary

Bank Of The Ozarks beats IBERIABANK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans. The company's loan products also consist of commercial and industrial loans, and leases; and agricultural loans, including loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage lending; treasury management services, such as wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; and trust and wealth management services comprising financial planning, money management, custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. Further, the company provides real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services consisting of electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit, gift, and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

