Comparing The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and OmniComm Systems (NYSE:OMCM)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OmniComm Systems does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 14.65% -216.66% 9.20% OmniComm Systems 7.18% -13.19% 18.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Western Union and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 2 4 0 0 1.67 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.59 billion 1.54 $851.90 million $1.92 10.41 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 1.15 $3.69 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

The Western Union beats OmniComm Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.