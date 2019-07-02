Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAG. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.15.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 746,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 89,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.