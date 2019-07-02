ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.21.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

COP stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 7,709,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,818. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,774,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

