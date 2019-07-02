Contrasting Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) & Aftermaster (NASDAQ:AFTM)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comtech Telecomm. and Aftermaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Aftermaster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $570.59 million 1.21 $29.76 million $0.75 38.07 Aftermaster $1.65 million 2.35 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of -3.11, indicating that its stock price is 411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 3.98% 6.88% 4.08% Aftermaster -965.70% N/A -928.07%

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aftermaster does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Aftermaster on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

