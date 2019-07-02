Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and $185 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) following the investor meetings we hosted with management in Boston on Tuesday, June 25.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.54.

CBRL opened at $171.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 731,245 shares of company stock worth $124,708,839. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,182,000 after buying an additional 432,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

