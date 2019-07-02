Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,898.99. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.