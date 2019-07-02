Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,706 ($35.36).

Several research firms have commented on CRH. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CRH stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,636 ($34.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,751 ($35.95). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,526.60. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

