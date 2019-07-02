Critical Review: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) vs. BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 3 2 0 2.17 BJ’s Restaurants 2 4 7 0 2.38

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $167.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $60.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.57%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BJ’s Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.36 $247.62 million $8.87 19.35 BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.80 $50.81 million $2.35 18.29

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 7.10% 34.36% 13.47% BJ’s Restaurants 4.34% 15.86% 6.37%

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BJ’s Restaurants on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

