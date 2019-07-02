Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €62.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.91 ($67.34).

DAI stock opened at €48.31 ($56.17) on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

