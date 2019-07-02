Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DANOY stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. Danone has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

