Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.48.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.04 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $449,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,635 shares of company stock worth $1,920,355 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

