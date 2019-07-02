Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 353.69 ($4.62).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.61) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.02. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

