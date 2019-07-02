Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AF. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.26 ($11.94).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of AF stock opened at €8.54 ($9.93) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.03. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.