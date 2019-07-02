Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.35 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

