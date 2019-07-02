Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.10.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.