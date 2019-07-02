E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

SSP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.81 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in E. W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.