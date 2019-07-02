Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$36.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.56.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$32.98 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of C$22.38 and a 1 year high of C$33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.