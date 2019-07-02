Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Endo International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on Endo International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 199.18% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Endo International by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.