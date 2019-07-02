Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given “Average” Rating at GMP Securities

GMP Securities restated their average rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of ERF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enerplus has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,268,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $26,013,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,109,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,122 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,539.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 976,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 792,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

