EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $88.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

