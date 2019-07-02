Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Exfo stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.08. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Exfo worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

