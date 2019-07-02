Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Extraction Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of XOG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,041. The company has a market cap of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $21,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,144,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,129,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

