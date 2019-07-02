Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ferro by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,684,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after buying an additional 467,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 3,175.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 415,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after buying an additional 228,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

