Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.66 ($18.21).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

