Financial Analysis: Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) versus MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (OTCMKTS:MEC)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada -50.17% -24.69% -20.52% MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 1 4 0 2.80

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $7.07 million 1.25 -$4.52 million N/A N/A MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH $354.53 million 0.77 $17.93 million N/A N/A

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Summary

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also sells its track spikes online. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.