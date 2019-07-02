Financial Comparison: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) vs. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -359.93% -47.64% -27.40% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -773.59% -82.26%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 3 6 0 2.67 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.05%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $31.94 million 37.36 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -10.40 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -1.63

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

