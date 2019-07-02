Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €59.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.43 ($69.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

FRA:FRE traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €48.08 ($55.91). 1,236,853 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

