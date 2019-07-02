General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

