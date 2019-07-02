Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

GBCI opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 31.38%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 385,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

