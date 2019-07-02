GMP Securities Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target decreased by GMP Securities from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.33.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

