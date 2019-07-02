GMP Securities Trims Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Target Price to C$0.70

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target cut by GMP Securities from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray purchased 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$65,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,650,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,836,642.74.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

