Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 231.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

GNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

GNC traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). 1,104,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of $981.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

