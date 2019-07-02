GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 93,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

