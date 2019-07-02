Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $4.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Groupon alerts:

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 232,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,733,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,068 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 153,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.