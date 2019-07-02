Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 3,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,176. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

