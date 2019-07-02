Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSTG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.11.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

