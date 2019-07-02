HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

HB Fuller stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $576,974.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,034,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

