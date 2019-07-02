Head-To-Head Analysis: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & LCI Industries (OTCMKTS:LCII)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.28% -1.51% -1.00% LCI Industries 5.61% 18.94% 10.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.48 billion 0.91 $148.55 million $5.86 15.36

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Zenix Auto International and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

