Head-To-Head Survey: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 8 7 0 2.29

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $82.97, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $8.45 million 1.35 -$15.08 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -189.61% -425.33% -111.71% Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Professional Diversity Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.