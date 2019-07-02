HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.73 ($53.18).

Shares of HLE opened at €42.72 ($49.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a twelve month high of €53.90 ($62.67).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

