HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Cranswick to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 2,616 ($34.18) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,580 ($33.71), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($26,160.72).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

