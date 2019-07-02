Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HYGS. BidaskClub raised Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hydrogenics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

Hydrogenics stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hydrogenics accounts for 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

