IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

IEX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $2,382,490.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

