IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) PT Raised to $70.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INFO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.85.

INFO stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,600. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,870,000 after purchasing an additional 530,438 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,980,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759,498 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

