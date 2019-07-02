ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.39 ($15.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGA shares. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.10 ($15.23) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

