Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$27,500.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at C$767,442.50.

Michael Robert Clancy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Robert Clancy bought 19,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$267,710.00.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.66 and a one year high of C$14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

